Posted: Mar 19, 2018 5:58 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2018 5:58 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A local group has kicked off a community fundraiser that has already brought in more than $20,000 to help support childcare needs and teacher actions should Bartlesville schools shut down on April 2nd.

The group's donations are in the form of a challenge grant, with every additional contribution matched dollar-for-dollar. There is a goal of raising at least a total of $40,000. YOu have the option of donating to one of two funds, or both.

Donations to the Education Support Fund will go toward supporting community resources such as the Boys & Girls Club, the YMCA and other organizations taking on extra trained staff and additional costs in order provide full-day youth supervision and meals in the event of a school shutdown. Donations also will support tutoring for High School students preparing for key tests next month.

Donations to the Teacher Support Fund will go toward defraying the cost of transportation for teachers to events in Oklahoma City during the suspension period, for local rallies and for banners, signs and educational materials.

If the suspension and walkout doesn't occur, the remainder of both funds will be contributed to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.