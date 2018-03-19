Posted: Mar 19, 2018 11:41 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2018 11:42 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners held a brief meeting on Monday morning.

The Commissioners approved Nicole Sieber and T.J. Kerr as receiving agents for the sheriff’s office. Also, covered in the new business portion of the meeting was the approval of a $2,550 reimbursement claim for the election board.

The approval of a contract with ThyssenKrupp for elevator services was tabled. The commissioners had already signed a contract for elevator services and wanted to take more time to review any changes.

Police Chief Mike McElhaney informed the board that communication is limited between officers due to a problem with their radio repeater. McElhaney said that this has been an ongoing issue and makes safety a general concern.

The Commissioners will meet again for a regularly scheduled meeting on March 26.