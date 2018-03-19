Posted: Mar 19, 2018 1:19 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2018 1:19 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning for a brief meeting, where they approved the acquirement of a John Deer 672 G Motor Grader.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle updated the commissioners that the Deer Creek project has been let and will be $4.58 million and will contain two bridges and three road miles. Commissioner Antle says this project is huge.

All other items were approved, with the exception of a Bi-Monthly Consumable Items report. That item was approved at the previous meeting.