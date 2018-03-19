Posted: Mar 19, 2018 1:39 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2018 1:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

The replacement for the Sears store in Washington Park Mall is still on its way.

Dunham's Sports is holding a job fair from March 29 through the end of the month. According to their website, the fair will be held form 10-to-5, and Dunham's will be hiring for Team Managers, Key Team Leads, and Team Members and Cashiers.

With the opening of the store, Dunham's will have just two locations in Oklahoma, and will be the first new business to occupy an achor store since a wave of closings have hit the mall. JC Penny's is currently closing out it's store now.

Although no official date has been announced yet, Dunham's still boasts a "Spring of 2018" opening time.