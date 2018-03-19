Posted: Mar 19, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2018 4:12 PM

Max Gross

A woman caught on a cell phone video assaulting her brother’s girlfriend appeared in front a judge at the Washington County Courthouse. 37-year-old Stacie Bohannon pleaded not guilty to a charge of domestic abuse on Monday.

According to affidavit, Bohannon’s brother and his girlfriend were sitting on the couch at their residence when Bohannon came in the room and started yelling at hit her brother to get a job. Bohannon then began yelling at his brother's girlfriend who was encouraging Bohannon to hit her.

Bohannon’s brother recorded the whole incident on his cell phone. The video showed Bohannon yelling and punching her brother’s girlfriend in the face and head area ten times.

Bohannon spoke with officers after the fact and was observed to be extremely intoxicated. She advised that the couple moved into her house a few weeks ago and they did not get along. Bohannon stated that she felt antagonized in the situation but she admitted to throwing punches at the other female.

A protective order was issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Bohannon is scheduled to appear in court next on March 29.