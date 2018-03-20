Posted: Mar 20, 2018 9:47 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2018 9:47 AM

Bill Lynch

The Osage County Board of County Commissioners spend their Monday morning meeting discussing tourism and security. Kelly Bland, Executive Director of Osage County Tourism, appeared before the commissioners to request funding for several items and deliver the executive directors report. Bland requested from the commissioners $1,250 for the Tallgrass Music Festival on June 1st and 2nd, $2,000 for Barnsdall's Big Heart Day for Memorial Day Weekend, and for $525 for three tourism road shows. Bland said that she would make an appearance at each of the events to provide a brief presentation regarding Osage County Tourism, and hand out maps and pamphlets at the tourism road shows. The Commissioners approved all three funding requests.

Discussion then shifted to security as a continuation from the meeting last week. The Commissioners had already approved the purchase of replacement electromagnetic locks for the County Jail as well as a new control system, this week the commissioners signed the contracts with Sweeper Metal Fabricators Corp and Montgomery Technology System. While discussing security, several other items were discussed, in particular action regarding the Courthouse security system and key-less entry fobs. Currently Courthouse employees have magnetic badges to swipe in and out of the building, however the badges have a photo of the employee, their office information, along with access information. The badges have been discussed as a unnecessary security risk, if lost, the finder would have access to the employees office as well as the courthouse without going through the front entry security checkpoint, additionally they would know the employees information. Discussion about returning to a key fob rather than a badge was brought forward and will be considered by the commissioners once they can request quotes.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be Monday March 26, at the Osage County Courthouse is Pawhuska.