Posted: Mar 20, 2018 11:12 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2018 11:12 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening for a brief meeting that involved the transferring of funds.

The council approved to transfer funds from several entities, including utilities and vehicle/equipment maintenance, to fuel. The council also received a sales tax report from City Manager Kevin Trease, and learned that Don Tyler Park construction should be ready for baseball season.

All other items in the meeting were approved. Councilwoman Ashley Clark was not in attendance at this meeting.