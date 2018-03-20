Posted: Mar 20, 2018 11:17 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2018 11:17 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Public Works Authority and the Dewey Educational Facilities Authority both held meetings after the Dewey City Council on Monday evening.

In the Public Works Authority meeting, City Manager Kevin Trease told the authority that he will be having a meeting with engineers regarding work from Durham to Bison, that could involve a waterline relocation.

All other items in both meetings were approved.