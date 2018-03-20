Posted: Mar 20, 2018 11:46 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2018 11:46 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey Board of Education has voted to join Oklahoma teachers for a “walkout” should changes not be made on April 2.

The Dewey Board of Education held a special meeting on Friday at noon in the high school gymnasium, where the board authorized Superintendent Vince Vincent to both close the school if necessary, and to determine which extracurricular activities can and will occur.

The 30-minute meeting comes as teachers and school districts across Oklahoma plan on a walkout if the legislature does not pass changes to increase funding to public education.