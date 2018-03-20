Posted: Mar 20, 2018 2:55 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2018 2:55 PM

A man caught shoplifting from Walmart found himself at the Washington County Jail for an incident that occurred over the weekend. Richard Freach appeared in court on Monday facing charges of larceny, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer.

According to an affidavit, Walmart’s loss prevention officer contacted an officer who was dispatched to the scene. The officer watched Freach take a headlamp and put it in his jacket pocket. The officer then approached Freach and advised him that he was being placed under arrest.

Freach immediately got defensive and said that he wasn’t stealing. Freach backed away until he noticed the presence of a second officer on the other side of the aisle. Freach began shouting at the top of his lungs as the officers attempted to detain him. One officer pulled out a taser and finally Freach complied.

The officers found a stolen hat, a pair of sunglasses, a pair of pants and other small items on Freach’s person that the loss prevention officer watched Freach steal.

As the two officers tried to escort Freach out of the building he refused to walk. At one point he wrapped his legs around one of the officers bringing all three parties to the ground.

Freach saw his bond set at $1,000.