Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville community is invited to join in honoring Bartlesville teachers Tuesday, March 27 at 5:30 p.m. on the Bartlesville High School campus.

A recognition program include the announcements of this year's Bartlesville Teacher of the Year, Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher, and the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award Recipient.

Bartlesville Teacher of the Year Nominees:

Lauri Pollock

Heidi Brewer

Jennifer England

Karie Duncan

Amy Dickey

Kristina Tupper

Dawn Schaper

Lori Shelley

Warren Neff

The district Teacher of the Year program is part of the state program that is only open to active classroom teachers who plan to continue teaching in 2018-2019 and meet daily with an assigned group of students to teach a specific curriculum. In Bartlesville, the Teacher of the Year program is open to those who have already completed six or more years of teaching experience, with at least one full year of experience in the district.

Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher Nominees:

Lauren Vysotsky

Trish Peaster

Hannah Michel

Krista Reimer

Emma Hamilton

Christie Block

Erica Dennis

Kelsey Bridges

Zack Michel

The Rising Star Teacher program is open to certified non-administrative staff who plan to continue working in 2018-2019. They must have one to five years of completed experience, with at least one full year of experience in our district.