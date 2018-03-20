News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Mar 20, 2018
BPS Teacher Of The Year Nominations
The Bartlesville community is invited to join in honoring Bartlesville teachers Tuesday, March 27 at 5:30 p.m. on the Bartlesville High School campus.
A recognition program include the announcements of this year's Bartlesville Teacher of the Year, Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher, and the Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award Recipient.
Bartlesville Teacher of the Year Nominees:
Lauri Pollock
Heidi Brewer
Jennifer England
Karie Duncan
Amy Dickey
Kristina Tupper
Dawn Schaper
Lori Shelley
Warren Neff
The district Teacher of the Year program is part of the state program that is only open to active classroom teachers who plan to continue teaching in 2018-2019 and meet daily with an assigned group of students to teach a specific curriculum. In Bartlesville, the Teacher of the Year program is open to those who have already completed six or more years of teaching experience, with at least one full year of experience in the district.
Bartlesville Rising Star Teacher Nominees:
Lauren Vysotsky
Trish Peaster
Hannah Michel
Krista Reimer
Emma Hamilton
Christie Block
Erica Dennis
Kelsey Bridges
Zack Michel
The Rising Star Teacher program is open to certified non-administrative staff who plan to continue working in 2018-2019. They must have one to five years of completed experience, with at least one full year of experience in our district.
