Posted: Mar 20, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2018 3:17 PM

Max Gross

A man who assaulted his ex-girlfriend found himself in jail for an incident that occurred over the weekend. Ryan Ridinger stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a charge of domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to an affidavit, the female victim was attempting to clear out her remaining belongings from a residence that she shared with Ridinger while they were still in a relationship. She stated that relationship had been terminated around the first of the year.

The female said she had not told Ridinger she was going to the residence, but he had a history of following her and showing up unannounced. The two starting arguing outside the house before the female went inside to try to gather her belongings. Ridinger followed her inside and locked the door.

The victim alleges that Ridigner then put both his hands on her throat and pinned her to the ground. He also hit her head up against a wall. The victim stated at one point she tried to leave through a back door but Ridinger caught up to her and slammed her wrist in the door.

The responding officer observed the victim with a hoarse voice, severe redness and irritation on her neck and a swollen wrist.

No bond was set for Ridinger at this time. His next scheduled court date is set for April 11.