Posted: Mar 20, 2018 3:40 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2018 4:25 PM

Ben Nicholas

As firearm debates rage throughout the country, a new study shows that Oklahoma's interest might have more to do than just safety.

According to Wallethub, Oklahoma is the 9th most dependent state on the gun industry. The study, which is comprised of 16 metrics comparing the 50 states, ranks Oklahoma as the most dependent state when it comes to gun-control contributions to congressional members, per capita. Oklahoma also ranks high as the 10th most dependent state on gun-rights contributions members per capita.

You can find the full reports and findings by going to Wallethub's study here