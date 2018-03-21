Posted: Mar 21, 2018 9:37 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2018 9:37 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Railroad repairs will close some Bartlesville-area streets today.

According to Washington County Emergency Management will close the crossings near Adams and Virginia, Adams and Short, Adams and Armstrong and Johnstone behind the former police department building.

Emergency management asks you to be prepared to take Frank Phillips or Hensley. Each closing is expected to last about two hours.