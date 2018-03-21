Posted: Mar 21, 2018 1:05 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2018 1:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 117 honored fellow officers and others during a ceremony held on Saturday.

Officer Steven Silver was named 2017 Police Officer of the Year. Silver began his employment with the BPD in February 2012. Specializing in drug enforcement, he is currently assigned to the K9/Criminal Interdiction Team in the Patrol Division.

Silver, along with officers Brandon Meyer, Josh Newell and Tyler Lee also received the department's Life Saving Award for their actions during incidents that occurred last year, including pulling a woman from a burning home and administering the rescue drug Narcan to two individuals, saving their lives.



Chief Tom Holland says In all three of the cases, lives would have been lost were it not for the actions of the officers.



BPD Investigator Jim Warring was also recognized on Saturday. Warring was presented with the Chief's Award for his role in launching the department's Narcan program and in streamlining the department's mental health process to better aid citizens and create efficiency in the department.

The lodge also recognized Dr. Tom Britt, Jamie Smith and Chris Wells for the time they spend volunteering as medics for the Special Operations Team.

(Thanks to The City of Bartlesville for these photographs)