Posted: Mar 22, 2018 9:27 AMUpdated: Mar 22, 2018 9:27 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Two men have been killed by police in separate shootings in northeast Oklahoma.



Owasso Deputy Police Chief Jason Woodruff says a man carrying a loaded AK-47 and a pistol was fatally shot by two officers responding to a disturbance call about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.



The man died later at a Tulsa hospital. His name hasn't been released.



About eight hours earlier in Mannford, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Tulsa, 47-year-old Mark Allen Lunn was fatally shot by two officers investigating a report of a suspicious man in a neighborhood.



The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Lunn began walking away from the officers, then pulled a large knife from his pants and was shot when he moved toward the officers.