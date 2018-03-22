Posted: Mar 22, 2018 3:15 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2018 3:51 PM

Max Gross

Denim and Diamonds, The Journey Home’s annual fundraiser is returning to Bartlesville for its fifth edition on April 21.

The Journey Home provides end of life services for patients who are on hospice. While some of the funding comes from donations, events like this are a great way to generate money for an important cause.

Polly Wilson is the chairperson for the event this year. Wilson says she is astonished at the impact The Journey Home has had on so many lives.

This year’s event feature will food, a silent auction as well as live music from Doug Simpson’s Country Swing Band.

Wilson went on to say that this year’s event will also feature unique local artwork.

The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville. Tickets are $75.

Tickets are available for purchase by calling the Journey Home at 918-876-4184.

More information on the event can be found here.