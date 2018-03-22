Posted: Mar 22, 2018 3:52 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2018 3:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating their 60-year anniversary this Saturday with a concert.

Conductor Lauren Green says that the orchestra should be recognized, because it's something that not every town is able to enjoy.

Green says that the level of professionalism in the symphony is something to be proud of.

The concert will be held at 7:30 on Saturday, tickets are on-sale now.