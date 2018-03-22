Posted: Mar 22, 2018 4:02 PMUpdated: Mar 22, 2018 4:13 PM

The American Plains Artists (APA) Signature Member Show is once again coming to Pawhuska. This jury selected show features the best of the best of the American Plains Artists and will be open to the public at the Ole’ #1 Firehouse Art Center in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, from March 23 through April 28, 2018. The show is once again brought to Pawhuska thanks to Preserving Arts in the Osage a non-profit organization. President of Preserving Arts in the Osage Marlene Mosley discussed the show and the APA this week on KPGMs Talk of the Town.

The show will be first open to the public on Saturday March 24 from 10am to 4pm, and then Wednesday through Saturday from 10am to 4pm until April 28. Mosley said that she is very excited after viewing the show this year.

The signature show will feature 40 pieces from 22 artist and each of the pieces is available for purchase, so if you might be interested in any of the pieces make sure to go early. The Ole’ #1 Firehouse Art Center is located at 118 ½ West Main Street in Pawhuska, adjacent to City Hall.