Posted: Mar 23, 2018 2:56 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2018 3:46 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men pulled over on a municipal warrant found themselves in the Washington County Jail. Chadd Null and Wayne Sutterfield both appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. Both men faced charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

According to an affidavit, an officer located the vehicle the two men were traveling in and recognized it as a vehicle used in a crime last week. A traffic stop was initiated and both men were asked to leave the vehicle.

The outstanding warrant was for Sutterfield. He was placed in handcuffs and a search of his person revealed a plastic baggie in his hat. The bag contained a white crystal-like substance.

The other officer on scene searched Null who had a smoking pipe in his front right pocket. Null admitted that the pipe was used for smoking methamphetamine after the officer prompted him.

The officer asked Null if he had anything else on his person. Null claimed to have fake meth in his pocket as well. The officer performed a field test on the substance and determined that it was in fact real methamphetamine. Null was placed under arrest at this time.

A bag containing roughly 20 grams of marijuana was found in the center console of the vehicle. The officers prompted both men about it and neither would claim ownership so both men were charged.

Null saw his bond set at $5,000 and will next appear in court on April 25. Sutterfield’s bond was set at $1,000. He pleaded guilty on all counts.