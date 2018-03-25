Posted: Mar 25, 2018 4:04 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2018 4:04 PM

An inspector general's report says two construction projects at the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Medical Center are $10.8 million over budget and several years behind schedule.

The Oklahoman reports that the VA report released Friday reviewed construction of a new surgical intensive care unit and expansion of an operating room.

The report says poor workmanship has wasted money, greatly delayed the projects and created safety concerns. In addition, unfinished construction on the hospital's roof has been exposed to the elements and will have to be redone.

The report says the surgical unit project was fraught with failures and shoddy work and both projects suffered from lack of oversight.

The VA has asked Congress to spend $10.8 million more to tear down part of what's already been constructed and rebuild it.