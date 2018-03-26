Posted: Mar 26, 2018 3:24 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2018 3:26 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville has begun preparing for a possible school shutdown on April 2nd by issuing advice and community resource information to parents through districtwide school communication networks and social media.

Late Friday the community steering committee that is coordinating the response to the possible school suspension issued a two-page preparedness plan, providing guidance to parents on what to do, where free children’s meals will be served and how to arrange for child care.

More than 4,500 copies of that printed plan are to be available for students to pick up after school. It has been distributed electronically through school, PTO and parent networks over the weekend.

Beginning at around 3:15 this afternoon, teams of volunteers will be at all six Bartlesville elementary schools and the two middle schools to meet parents at the school doors and those waiting in car lines. A similar distribution is planned for Thursday afternoon as students leave school for the three-day Easter weekend.

HERE IS A COPY of that printed plan.

