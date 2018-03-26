Posted: Mar 26, 2018 7:12 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2018 7:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The University of Oklahoma has named former ConocoPhillips executive James Gallogly as its new university president.

The 65 year-old Gallogly is a former ConocoPhillips executive vice president and former CEO at chemical and refining company LyondellBasell Industries.

OU President David Boren will retire June 30th contingent on the selection of a successor. The Board of Regents completed interviews with seven candidates earlier this month.