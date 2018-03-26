Posted: Mar 26, 2018 9:57 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2018 9:57 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed emergency management related matters at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

Recently appointed emergency manager Chris Sisler became officially certified by the State of Oklahoma. The commissioners said it was just a matter of filling out the paperwork as Sisler has already began working in the role.

Sisler told the board that he plans to get together with the hazard mitigation committee within the next week or two. Sisler says they will try to condense the hazard mitigation plan into a more manageable and streamlined plan.

Sisler also told the board he will be meeting with E911 officials in order to lay out boundaries for the county and establish a long-term plan. The meeting will be held in Coffeyville on April 9.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet next on April 2.