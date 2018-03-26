Posted: Mar 26, 2018 11:10 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2018 11:40 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Monday morning for a brief meeting where they approved two forms for future projects.

During the Commissioners' Report, each commissioner agreed that they would be focussed on shop projects due to the rain.

All other items were approved. The Washington County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9.