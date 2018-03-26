Posted: Mar 26, 2018 1:53 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2018 1:53 PM

Ben Nicholas

Three former Bartlesville educators will be inducted into the Educator Hall of Fame.

Diane Dixon, Carol Ann Cone (posthumously), and Gerald Thompson will be inducted as the ninth class in the Hall of Fame on April 5,.

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation has been investing in students and staff members within the district since 1985. Over the decades, the non-profit organization has funded more than $2 million in creative projects outside of the traditional state, local and federal sources to support state-of-the-art instruction. The money generated by the Hall of Fame induction ceremonies helps to fund the organization’s programs. Diane has asked that a $1,000 grant in her name go toward the district’s Gifted and Talented Education program.