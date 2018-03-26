Posted: Mar 26, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2018 3:12 PM

Max Gross

Three teens who were caught trying to steal a dresser from a residence were arrested over the weekend. Jordan Lefler, Elwood Carpenter and Skyler Buoy all appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of second degree burglary and obstructing an officer.



According to an affidavit, the three individuals were seen trying to take a dresser out a garage unattached to a residence located on Maple Avenue in Bartlesville.

The officer on scene reported that there was a padlock on the garage door that had been pried off. A privacy gate on the back side off the house had been damaged. Also, a window on the backside of the residence was shattered.

Lefler and Buoy were still on the property when police arrived. Lefler admitted to damaging part of the garage in order to gain entry to the residence. The two claimed that they were the only one’s involved in the incident even after Carpenter was apprehended south of the residence.

Lefler and Buoy both had bond set at $5,000. Carpenter’s bond was set higher at $25,000 due to multiple other pending cases.

The trio is scheduled to appear in court next on April 27.