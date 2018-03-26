Posted: Mar 26, 2018 3:47 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2018 3:47 PM

Max Gross

Two men who were charged in a January kidnapping and maiming incident will appear at the Washington County Courthouse for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.

Jeremy Dempster and Kenneth Foreman were each charged with kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon as well as other charges in late January. Dempster was also charged with maiming.

The duo allegedly kidnapped a male and a female after Dempster fired shots at their vehicle. The male and female were both assaulted in the process. The male claims he was drugged with a needle in the back of his neck.

The pair was taken back to an apartment complex in Bartlesville where they were joined with another kidnapped male. The third male was assaulted by Foreman and then woke up with his foot hanging over a bathtub in the apartment.

The man lost consciousness and woke up with part of his right pinky toe missing. Foreman had cut off the toe with pruning shears with Dempster cheering him on.

Both men bonded out of jail and have hired legal counsel.

Special Judge Jared Sigler will preside over the hearing.