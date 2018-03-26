Posted: Mar 26, 2018 3:56 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2018 3:56 PM

Ben Nicholas

A survey will be closing soon that could have major implications for the area.

The Long Range Transportation Plan is being developed to prioritize state and federal funds for transportation projects throughout the state for the next 25 years. Grand Gateway has created a survey to help get citizen input for how the state will use these funds.

The online survey can be found at grandgateway.org, or through the cities website at cityofbartlesville.org.

You can also find the surveys at the local library, at town hall and at senior centers.