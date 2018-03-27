Posted: Mar 27, 2018 4:00 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2018 4:00 AM

If the city normally picks up your polycart on Friday, that pick-up will be made on Wednesday instead. According to Chief Communications Officer for the City, Kelli Williams, you need to have your polycart at the curb by 6 o'clock Wednesday morning to be collected this week.

City offices will be closed on Friday. Police and fire protection will continue as normal.

City offices will re-open as normal on Monday morning.