Posted: Mar 27, 2018 10:04 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2018 10:04 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The 300 block of Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville will be closed Thursday and Friday to accommodate a project at the ConocoPhillips Plaza Office Building.

According to City Chief Communications Officer, Kelli Williams, OCE Mechanical started work at the site last week and hopes to finish the project over the next several days.

Johnstone will be closed between Frank Phillips and Fourth Street starting at 5 o’clock Thursday afternoon. Officials anticipate the street to be re-opened to normal traffic on Saturday morning.

Frank Phillips and Fourth Street will remain open during the course of the project.