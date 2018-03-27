Posted: Mar 27, 2018 1:09 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2018 1:15 PM

Ben Nicholas

Operation Clean House is a free, countywide event for Washington County residents to dispose of hazardous household and automotive goods, and will be held this year on April 21.

Items will be accepted between 8-and-2 at two drop-off locations. The Phillips Parking lot, located on Adams Boulevard just west of the railroad tracks, will accept electronics and hazardous household waste such as cleaners, yard care products, oil- and aerosol-based paints, pharmaceuticals and fluorescent bulbs. In Dewey, the Washington County District 2 barn, located on Ninth Street two miles east of U.S. Highway 75, will accept motor oil, antifreeze, automotive batteries, tires and appliances.

According to Stephanie Dingman, communications director for the Operation Clean House Committee, more than 1 million pounds of waste has been collected since the event began in 1989. The annual event run by nearly 100 volunteers, under the direction of Brian Worfolk of Phillips 66.

For more information about the event and for a list of items accepted for recycling or disposal, click here or contact the Washington County Commissioners at 918-534-1170



To volunteer, sign up using the organization’s volunteer form by visiting here or contact Volunteer Director Liz Brittian at 918-977-4795

Operation Clean House is made possible thanks to several local organizations, including KWON, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, ChevronPhillips, City of Bartlesville, Washington County, Bartlesville Community Foundation, Walmart Distribution Center, Walmart Store, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Delaware Tribe, Dink’s BBQ, CableOne, Cunningham Graphics and Truity Credit Union.