Posted: Mar 27, 2018 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2018 2:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

A local shopper saw some her items priced a little too high recently.

Resident Celeste Cleary was shopping at the Bartlesville Walmart when she noticed her items were being rung-up higher than expected.

Cleary says that she was surprised because she hadn't seen a sign or a warning about the problem anywhere.

Cleary says that she spoke with customer service representatives to figure out the policy on overcharges like she experienced, and she says that she was told there was not a policy at the store. She was referred to a corporate number. When she called that number, Cleary says that they were indifferent too, so she acted herself.

Cleary has contacted elected official Travis Dunlap, posted on social media, and has spoke with officials in Oklahoma City. We have reached out to both the Walmart store in Bartlesville and the Consumer Protection Unit in Oklahoma City, but have not received phone calls back from them.