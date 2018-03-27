Posted: Mar 27, 2018 3:25 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2018 3:25 PM

Max Gross

Jeremy Dempster and Kenneth Foreman both appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday for the preliminary hearing in a kidnapping case that occurred in late January.

Dempster posted a $150,000 bond and appeared with counselor John Dunn. Foreman has been in custody since the initial charges were brought against him on January 25. Attorney Mark Kane stood as counsel for Foreman.

Special judge Jared Sigler presided over the hearing.

Assistant district attorney Sue Nigh was arguing for the State of Oklahoma. Nigh called witness Justin Liston to the stand. Liston was questioned by the state as well as counsel for both defendants about his involvement in the incident.

Liston claims that he was assaulted multiple times, shot at and kidnapped over a three-day span from January 20 to January 23.

Liston stated that Dempster shot at him while holding a gun in his left hand. Both attorney’s questioned this claim as Dempster had shot off his left index finger in an accident days before this in a separate incident.

Liston also said he witnessed Foreman cut off the toe of his best friend Kristopher Guffey with pruning shears. Guffey was subpoenaed by the court for proceedings but has not been located.

After hearing all arguments Judge Sigler found sufficient probable cause to charge both men in concert on counts of kidnapping, maiming and assault & battery with a deadly weapon. Sigler also found sufficient probable cause to charge Dempster with a count of shooting with intent to kill.

Both men will be arraigned in district court next month.