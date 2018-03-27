Posted: Mar 27, 2018 3:46 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2018 3:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

United States Attorney Trent Shores announced that 35-year-old Kong Meng Vang of Tulsa, was charged by complaint in Federal Court with possession of more than 100 kilograms of marijuana with intent to distribute. The complaint alleges that state and federal law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Vang’s residence and business in Tulsa, resulting in the seizure of almost 1,500 pounds of marijuana located in two rental trucks, a cell phone, three semi-automatic handguns, and several additional firearms.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Tulsa Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service. A complaint is a method of informing a defendant of an alleged federal crime, which must later be indicted by a grand jury, then proven in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt to overcome a defendant’s presumption of innocence.