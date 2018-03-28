Posted: Mar 28, 2018 3:32 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2018 3:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma Senate gave unanimous approval on Wednesday by legislation to keep wind farms from interfering with the flight paths of military installations.

HB 3561 prohibits construction or operation of a wind energy facility, or facility expansion, from encroaching upon or having a significant adverse impact on the mission, training or operations of any military installation or branch as determined by the FAA and Military Aviation and Installation Assurance Siting Clearinghouse, a federal entity authorized by the National Defense Authorization Act. The measure requires an active Determine of No Hazard from the FAA or an approved mitigation plan from the Siting Clearinghouse before a wind energy facility may be constructed or expanded.

The bill also requires notification of a proposed wind energy facility to the Oklahoma Strategic Military Planning Commission who would then notify local base commanders and submit a letter outlining potential areas of impact to the Siting Clearinghouse.