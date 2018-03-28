Posted: Mar 28, 2018 3:51 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2018 3:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority Met on Wednesday afternoon for a regularly scheduled meeting where they took action on a grant agreement.

The multi-colored home on South Chickasaw in Bartlesville was awarded a grant to improve the exterior of the house, including the roof and some siding. The home has been lived in by it's current residents for more than 20 years, and the grant will help update and fix the structure.

At the end of the meeting, it was announced that Sooner motel would be closing on Thursday to make way for a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.

All other items were approved.