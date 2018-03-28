Posted: Mar 28, 2018 4:17 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2018 4:17 PM

Max Gross

An impaired driver caused an accident in downtown Bartlesville on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, Elijah Robles appeared in court Wednesday facing a charge of driving under the influence as well as many other drug and weapon charges.

According to an affidavit, a citizen phoned in an accident report where Robles had rear-ended another vehicle. The officer who was on scene reported that Robles was speaking slowly in a slurred manner. Robles had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his person.

After Robles was placed under arrest a search of his vehicle was performed. The officer recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle.

12 grams of marijuana and a digital scale were also found in a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle. Robles was also in possession of $1,808 believed to have been from drug proceeds.

Robles saw his bond set at $20,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for April 27.