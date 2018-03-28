News
Posted: Mar 28, 2018 4:17 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2018 4:17 PM
Man Charged with DUI, Drug and Gun Possession After Accident
An impaired driver caused an accident in downtown Bartlesville on Tuesday afternoon. The driver of the vehicle, Elijah Robles appeared in court Wednesday facing a charge of driving under the influence as well as many other drug and weapon charges.
According to an affidavit, a citizen phoned in an accident report where Robles had rear-ended another vehicle. The officer who was on scene reported that Robles was speaking slowly in a slurred manner. Robles had the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his person.
After Robles was placed under arrest a search of his vehicle was performed. The officer recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle.
12 grams of marijuana and a digital scale were also found in a backpack in the trunk of the vehicle. Robles was also in possession of $1,808 believed to have been from drug proceeds.
Robles saw his bond set at $20,000. His next scheduled court appearance is set for April 27.
