Posted: Mar 29, 2018 3:59 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2018 3:59 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Senate passed a historic revenue package Wednesday to fund a $6,100, or 16 percent, pay raise on average for Oklahoma teachers. The increase moves Oklahoma from seventh to second highest in the region in average teacher pay and is the largest teacher pay raise in the history of the state.

Senate Pro Tem Mike Schultz says the senate took a historic step that will have positive and long-lasting impacts on the success of our state. One of the most important factors in the success of our students is a quality, professional teacher in the classroom. He says the pay raise is a significant investment in economic development because an educated workforce is essential to growing and expanding our economy.

Schultz says the senate has worked tirelessly to fund a significant teacher pay raise. He calls the measure a responsible plan that answers Oklahomans' call for the Legislature to find a solution to teacher pay.

HB 1010xx provides $447 million in revenue by increasing the gross production to 5 percent on all wells, increasing the cigarette tax $1 per pack, and increasing the gas tax 3 cents and the diesel tax 6 cents.

Bartlesville's State Senator Julie Daniels did not vote for the measure.