Posted: Mar 29, 2018 4:00 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2018 4:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she "absolutely" plans to sign a package of tax hikes to generate hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and avert statewide school closures.

Just moments after the Oklahoma Senate passed the bill late Wednesday, she said: "We finally got the job done, and I applaud the bipartisanship of the House and Senate."

The House already passed the plan to increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel, lodging, and oil and gas production. It is designed to generate about $450 million for lawmakers to spend.

Oklahoma teachers, who have not had a raise since 2007, have set a statewide walkout Monday to pressure lawmakers. Oklahoma would be the second state this year where teachers walked out. West Virginia educators won a 5 percent pay hike after going on strike.