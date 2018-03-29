Posted: Mar 29, 2018 7:42 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2018 7:42 AM

Bill Lynch

Tonight, Thursday, March 29, will be the final of the three Town Hall style meetings regarding the upcoming Barnsdall Public Schools Bond. The Bond Issue Community Meeting will take place this evening at 7pm in the Fine Arts Building at Barnsdall High School. The meeting tonight will be the last opportunity for Barnsdall voters to ask questions regarding the upcoming bond vote and its impact if passed next Tuesday April 3. The meeting will feature a presentation by Barnsdall Superintendent Jeff Lay, as well as a Q&A session with the Architect and Construction Manager for the proposed project.

The Barnsdall School Bond will address the dire state of the Schools facilities to conduct necessary repairs, such as repairing the water suppression system for the gymnasium, and address water drainage. The bond will also see renovation to the “old pool building,” converting the space into an Administrative building, Student Activity Center, and Family and Consumer Science Classroom. A new Athletic Building is proposed which will house new wrestling and cheer-leading mats, two multi-purpose locker rooms for home and away teams, a new weight room, coaches offices.