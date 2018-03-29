Posted: Mar 29, 2018 1:05 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2018 1:05 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford talked about the budget, immigration, and more during a noon-hour forum at the Bartlesville Community Center Thursday. Lankford expressed his frustration with the vote on the 2018 Omnibus spending bill.

Lankford explained his vote against the measure, not necessarily because of the content of the bill because he says there are some good things in it . Lankford voted no because of the government shutdown deadline which provided no time to digest the bill's content. Lankford says he is part of a group that wants to reform the budget process

Lankford says he is pushing for Congress to pass budgets on a two-year budget cycle.

Lankford expressed his frustration with senate leadership. He says partisan leaders have turned the senate into a group of voters rather than legislators. He says legislators write and discuss bills but the leaders of both parties simply hand down bills and expect a vote with very few amendments and nearly no true debate.