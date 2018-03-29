Posted: Mar 29, 2018 1:30 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2018 1:32 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and Tulsa Health Department have joined to investigate a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella associated with kratom. As of March 20, a total of 91 people have been linked to this outbreak, including four cases in Oklahoma. Thirty-one people nationwide have been hospitalized.

According to CDC, kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that is consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. It may be brewed in a tea, chewed, smoked, or ingested in capsules.

At this time, public health officials recommend that people not consume kratom in any form because it could be contaminated with Salmonella. Although no common brands or suppliers have been identified, Salmonella has been isolated from several brands and varieties; a list of these products can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Individuals who have recently used or consumed kratom and who have experienced any of these symptoms within 12 to 72 hours should contact their health care provider.