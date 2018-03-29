Posted: Mar 29, 2018 2:46 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2018 3:06 PM

Max Gross

A report of suspicious activity in an alley led to the arrest of a Bartlesville man. Christopher Thompson was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug proceeds for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched to an alley near 13th Street and Armstrong Avenue. The officer approached Thompson who was sitting in a vehicle and a strong odor of marijuana was identified.

When coaxed by the officer Thompson admitted to having marijuana and he surrendered the substance to the officer. The substance was identified as wax marijuana. Thompson also surrendered a backpack containing Ziploc bags holding marijuana.

The officer also recovered $188 in cash from the backpack. Thompson could not show proof of employment to verify the legitimacy of the cash.

Thompson’s next court date is set for April 27. His bond was set at $5,000.