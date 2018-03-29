Posted: Mar 29, 2018 3:12 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2018 3:13 PM

Max Gross

A man pulled over for defective equipment on his SUV ended up leaving the scene in handcuffs. Jason Pearson stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a charge of false impersonation to create liability.

According to an affidavit, Pearson was pulled over and told the officer that his first name was ‘James’. The officer checked the name ‘James Pearson’ for warrants and nothing came up. The computer in the officer’s vehicle brought up a picture that did not match the man he pulled over.

Dispatched advised the officer to look up ‘Jason Pearson’ and that brought up the correct photo. Pearson had an active warrant stemming from a previous domestic abuse case. At this time the officer placed Pearson under arrest.

Pearson is due in court next on April 27. His bond was set at $5,000.