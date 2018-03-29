Posted: Mar 29, 2018 9:29 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2018 9:29 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Public Schools have announced that there will be no classes on Monday. The district’s employees will travel to Oklahoma City. A notice was posted Thursday night on the district’s web site that Superintendent, Chuck McCauley exercised his option to close classes for the day.

McCauley’s notice states that classes will likely resume on Tuesday. High school juniors will take the state-mandated ACT exam that day while Freshmen, Sophomores, and Seniors will be in class.

Bartlesville schools will send out a reminder Sunday that there will be no classes on Monday. Meals will be served at several school sites. There is a link on the district’s website listing the locations and times for lunch and breakfast at the schools.