Posted: Mar 30, 2018 4:12 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2018 4:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Tri-County Tech will receive 13-hundred 50 dollars in grant funds to support its robotics team. The grant is one of 26 funded by Public Service Company of Oklahoma this year.

The AEP FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics grants initiative is a companywide program to support pre-kindergarten through grade 12 student education with an emphasis on STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

PSO Community Affairs Manager for Bartlesville Michael Gordon says PSO is aware of the critical need for strong STEM education. He says the company is proud to facilitate funding support for schools and robotics teams. Gordon goes on to say PSO is glad to help students as they pursue firsthand experiences in science and technology, and are hopeful they will continue their post-secondary studies in these fields and consider career options which require this knowledge.