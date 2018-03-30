Posted: Mar 30, 2018 9:25 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2018 9:27 AM

Evan Fahrbach

With the planned school walk out on Monday, Bartlesville High will not hold any athletic games or practices to support the teachers going to Oklahoma City. Bartlesville High Athletics posted on Facebook Friday morning:

“Bartlesville Schools will be closed on Monday due to the teacher walkout. On Monday, all athletic events and organized practices will be cancelled. If able, games that were to occur on this day will be made up at a later date. We in the athletic department stand arm and arm with our fellow teachers! Thank you for the understanding. GO BRUINS!!!”

The only varsity events scheduled for Monday were a Bruin baseball game at home against Bixby and a boy’s golf tournament at Coweta.

According to BHS Athletic Director Ryan Huff, the OSSAA has confirmed the games will not count as forfeits.

The games will be treated like a rainout, with a reschedule date coming at a later time, if possible.