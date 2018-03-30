Posted: Mar 30, 2018 3:56 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2018 3:56 PM

The Washington County SPCA is holding a fundraiser and awareness dinner on April 13 to benefit the SPCA.

The spaghetti dinner will be held in the Hilton Garden Inn, and will not only feature food but a live and a silent auction. Tickets for the dinner are $50 for individuals, but tables of 8 are only $300. You are asked to RSVP by April 6.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the event. You can call the SPCA at (918) 336-1577.