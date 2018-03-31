Posted: Mar 31, 2018 8:28 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2018 8:28 AM

Bartlesville’s Ray of Hope Advocacy Center you to the eleventh annual h’ART of a Child event on Sunday, April 8th. The event takes place from noon to 4 at the Richard Kane YMCA.

The free event features a variety of age-appropriate art stations including: chia heads, popsicle catapults, emoji masks, flower pens and more. A photo booth gives children the opportunity to take fun pictures with family and friends and free popcorn, goldfish and ice cream will be served. Eighteen prize baskets will be given away and include bicycles, free donuts for a year, a summer fun basket, a movie basket, a Woolaroc basket, an OU basket, an OSU basket, a Bruin basket, an art basket, a sports basket, a camping/fishing basket and more. Every child is given a chance to win.

The Bartlesville Police Department’s K9 officers will be in attendance and a booth will be set up with information about foster care.

H’ART of a Child committee co-chair, Michal Lindblom reminds you Aprl is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.

In 2017, close to 400 children attended h’ART of a Child. The committee is planning for 450 this year.